Tuesday
Cooperstown
Adult Grief Support Groups, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:15 p.m., Lakefront Park bandstand, Pioneer Street, with Cooperstown Children’s Choir and Hanzolo. For info: www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Edmeston
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Town Barn, 2257 County Route 49. For info: 607-547-4230.
Harpersfield
Rural Mental Health Symposium, 6 p.m., Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road. Cosponsored by Grange and Stamford Wellness Center. For info: RuralMinds.org, nyfarmnet.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. Featuring Helen Rees, daughter of Jim Konstanty, National League’s 1950 MVP. For info: 607-432-0960.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Touch a Truck, 2 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Watershed Agriculture Council, 44 West St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park, featuring Small Town Big Band.
Oneonta
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pot roast dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Takeout available between 5:45 and 6 p.m. For info and required takeout reservations, call 607-432-1312.
Summer Crafternoon at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, featuring Dirt Road Express. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Walton
Board Game Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 25091 State Highway 10. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
