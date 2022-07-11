Tuesday
Andes
Book talk and signing, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. with Michael Kudish, author of “The Catskill Forest: A History” and “Kudish in the Kaatskills.” For info and to register: 347-262-4187.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games, Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: ‘Charlie and the Roomers’, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Delhi
Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. STEAM program, 3 p.m.; book club, 5 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.
East Meredith
Full Moon Sound Bath, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road.Pre-registration required.
Edmeston
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Town Barn, 2257 County Route 49. For info: 607-547-4230.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Walton
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., Knit & Crochet Group, 3:00 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Writers Group, 1 p.m.; yoga class, 3 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.
Gilbertsville
2022 Benefit Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., The Major’s Inn Foundation, 104 Marion Avenue. Randy’s Harmonica Band will perform on The Major’s Inn lawn.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. For info: 607-441-5431.
Oneonta
GOHS, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St.. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Otego Historical Society, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. $6 per person.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch?, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. RSVP in person at the library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Adult program: Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
