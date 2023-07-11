Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘The Tempest,’ 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park, featuring Small Town Big Band.
Oneonta
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pot roast dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Takeout available between 5:45 and 6 p.m. For info and required takeout reservations, call 607-432-1312.
Summer Crafternoon at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, featuring Dirt Road Express. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Walton
Board Game Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 25091 State Highway 10. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delaware
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cobleskill
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grapevine Farms, 2373 State Route 7, 15% of lunch proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee interpretive area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘The Tempest,’ 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St. Featuring Travelin’ McCourys.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring The Driftwoods. Weather conditions may move concerts to large pavilion. For info: 607-432-0680.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
The Prodigals, 7 to to 9 p.m., Celtic rock band, Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street.
Walton
Free cancer screenings, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walton High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. Call 888-345-0225 to schedule appointment. Sponsored by Bassett Health Care Network and Cancer Services Program — Central Region.
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
