Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.market.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/05/05/whats-for-lunch
Hamden
Drive-thru dairy distribution, noon to 3:00 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series: Ed and Bird-Dog Show, 6:00 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Summer Walking Tour, 7:00 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. Nostalgic tour of Main Street in the 60s. For info: www.oneontahistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Trailblazer Awards for 2020 and 2021, 6:30 p.m., Damaschke Field. Recipients include Kim Muller, Stacie Haynes, Lucy Bernier and Cathy Lynch.
Richfield Springs
Concert, Nelson Brothers, 7:00 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Walton
Take your photograph to the next level with lighting, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, howtophotgraphyourlife.com
Community Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.