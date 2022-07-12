Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.. Writers Group, 1 p.m.; yoga class, 3 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.
Esperance
Full Moon Watch and Nature Games, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum meeting house, 174 Lape Road.
Gilbertsville
2022 Benefit Concert, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Major’s Inn Foundation, 104 Marion Ave. Randy’s Harmonica Band will perform on The Major’s Inn lawn.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. For info: 607-441-5431.
Oneonta
GOHS, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Otego Historical Society, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. $6 per person.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch? 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. RSVP in person at the library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Adult program: Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Magician David Black, 10:30 a.m.; Mahjong, 4 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Walton
Mahjong, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
