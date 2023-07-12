Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cobleskill
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grapevine Farms, 2373 State Route 7, 15% of lunch proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee interpretive area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘The Tempest,’ 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St. Featuring Travelin’ McCourys.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring The Driftwoods. Weather conditions may move concerts to large pavilion. For info: 607-432-0680.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Fireman’s Carnival, 6 p.m., Borst Field, rides, games, prizes, food. Roundhouse Rockers, 7 to 11 p.m.
Stamford
The Prodigals, 7 to to 9 p.m., Celtic rock band, Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street.
Walton
Free cancer screenings, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walton High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. Call 888-345-0225 to schedule appointment. Sponsored by Bassett Health Care Network and Cancer Services Program — Central Region.
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Star Party, 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4rrbsrrm
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For appointment: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with funk rock band What?/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Funky Town Friday with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Killdeer Trio. A pass-the-hat performance.
Schenevus
Firemen’s Carnival, 6 to 11 p.m., Borst Field, rides, games, prizes, food; performance at 7 p.m. by Scattered Flurries followed by fireworks at dusk.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
