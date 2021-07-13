Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/05/05/whats-for-lunch
Hamden
Drive-thru dairy distribution, noon to 3p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Laurens
Ed and Bird-Dog Show in concert, 6 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Summer Walking Tour, 7 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. Nostalgic tour of Main Street in the 60s. For info: www.oneontahistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Trailblazer Awards for 2020 and 2021, 6:30 p.m., City Hall. Recipients include Kim Muller, Stacie Haynes, Lucy Bernier and Cathy Lynch.
Richfield Springs
Nelson Brothers in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sharon Springs
Rogue Oliphant with Paul Muldoon in concert, 7 p.m, Chalybeate Park, Main Street. For info: www.klinkharthall.org.
Walton
Take photography to next level with lighting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, howtophotgraphyourlife.com
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Dragons and Dinosaur Detectives, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi/
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Jefferson
Leonata String Trioin concert, 7 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Asleep At The Wheel in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, Norwich, NY, 1 South Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Steve Fabrizio Ensemble in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Hodges Pond, Bertus C. Lauren Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Unadilla
Nan Hoffman in concert, 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Country Express in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Community Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.