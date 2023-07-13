Friday
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Star Party, 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4rrbsrrm
Franklin
Comedy: 'Good People,' 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Farmers' Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For appointment: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with funk rock band What?/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Funky Town Friday with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. 'Sweet treats and groovy beats.'
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Killdeer Trio. A pass-the-hat performance.
Schenevus
Firemen’s Carnival, 6 to 11 p.m., Borst Field, rides, games, prizes, food; performance at 7 p.m. by Scattered Flurries followed by fireworks at dusk.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Presentation, 9:30 a.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. 'The History Behind the Mystery: The Real Secret of Mirror Bay' presented by Nancy Drew Sleuths President Jennifer Fisher along with donation of Nancy Drew books.
Delhi
Honest Brook Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Road. Featuring pianist Chaeyoung Park. For info and seat reservations: www.HBMF.org, 607-746-3770, or HBMF@aol.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Quilt Show opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: 315-691-3550, earlvilleoperahouse.com
East Meredith
Dairy Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: hanfordmills.org, 607-278-5744.
Franklin
Comedy: 'Good People,' 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Cabaret, 'Buried Treasure,' 7 p.m., unearthing songs of a lifetime, Major's Inn, 104 Marion Ave. For info and reservations: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick Seminary
Bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Route 28.
Howes Cave
Artist Demonstration: Painting with Akwesasne artist Bruce Boots, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Middlefield
Star Power Painting, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 607-547-5327.
Morris
Rotary Yard Sale Day and chicken barbecue, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., village-wide. Link to map of sales: https://tinyurl.com/4u7yp8k8
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon, Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Rabies clinic, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Oxford High Bus Garage, 169 Grays Heights Road. For info: health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Richfield Springs
Bass Tournament, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, state Route 28. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, 315-858-3200.
Schenevus
Firemen’s Carnival, Borst Field, Chinese auction, 11 a.m.; barbecue, noon; parade, 6 p.m.; Jason Wicks Band, 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Walton
Miss Pam's Jamboree, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museum hours, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l
Pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Baptist Church and Charlotte Valley roads.
Cooperstown
Glorious Glass Walking Tour, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/mrxcdvmf
Franklin
Comedy: 'Good People,' 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org,
Farmers' Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Jefferson
Concert, 2 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Annette Aguilar Afro/Brazilian jazz group presented free by Jefferson Historical Society.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. For takeouts: 315-855-4466.
North Blenheim
Antique Auto Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center, 1378 State Route 30. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2r23wa2j
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage..com
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum front lawn, Wilcox Avenue. Featuring local stories and tales by author Tom Morgan. Books will be available for purchase.
Oxford
Sunday afternoon concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Featuring Damn Tall Buildings. Presented free by Six On The Square.
Richfield Springs
Dine-out for Cause, noon to 7 p.m., Lakehouse Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22. A percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness and support Helios Care.
RSCC 'Sundae' Run and Walk, 8 a.m., Veterans Club Pavilion, 13 Lake St. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, 315-749-3286.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Tyler Henderson Trio, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info: friendsmusic.org
Monday
Bainbridge
Farmers' Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Bowerstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Downsville
Dine-out for Cause, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant, 28218 State Route 206. Portion of the proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Edmeston
Real-Time Dixieland Band, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312. Schedule subject to change.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Watershed Agricultural Council, 44 West St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
