Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Middleburgh
Meet candidates Matt Castelli and Pat Ryan, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Green Wolf, 329 Main St. Sponsored by the Schoharie County Democratic Committee.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Free family movie: ‘The Little Mermaid,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Library programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Storytime with author Mel Steinbrecher, 10:30 a.m.; Teen Program, 2:30 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Andes
Brigit Barkan performs at Uncle Andes Trophy Room, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Andes Hotel.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, www.oneontaworldoflearning.org. Info: 607-353-9503 or worldoflearning@live.com
Family Resource Network golf and pizza event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oneonta Sports Park, 132 County Route 47. For info: familyrn.org.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
South Kortright Central School Alumni Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: 607-437-7380, chien@chienworks.com
Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Richfield Springs Community Center’s Bass Tournament, 7 a.m., Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, 315-858-3200.
Sidney
Calligraphy for Beginners, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Family Program: Ron Cain, magician, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Winfield Townwide Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maps can be picked up starting at 8 a.m. at 394 West Main Street.
