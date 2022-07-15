Saturday
Andes
Brigit Barkan Performs at Uncle Andes Trophy Room, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Andes Hotel
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For Info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, www.oneontaworldoflearning.org
Dinosaur Invasion, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta
Family Resource Network golf and pizza event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oneonta Sports Park, 132 County Route 47. For info: familyrn.org
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
South Kortright Central School Alumni Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: 607-437-7380, chien@chienworks.com
Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Richfield Springs Community Center’s Bass Tournament, 7 a.m., Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, 315-858-3200.
Sidney
Calligraphy for Beginners, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Family Program: Ron Cain, magician, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Winfield Townwide Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maps can be picked up starting at 8 a.m. at
394 West Main St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums, noon to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. For info: 607-437-0615, marcellinorroxane@gamil.com
Delhi
New Babes monthly meeting, noon to 2 p.m., Courthouse Square, Main Street. For info: bushelcollective.org
Fly Creek
Full chicken barbecue by Brooks’, 11:30 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 210 Cemetery Road. Eat-in or takeout. Serving will continue until food runs out.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For Info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Leonardsville
Pancake breakfast, Leonardsville Fire Dept, 7 to 10:30 a.m, 11306 Mill Street. Takeouts are available by calling 315-855-4466.
North Blenheim
New York Power Authority annual auto show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Visitor Center, 1378 State Route 30. For info: 800-724-0309, nypa.gov
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, www.oneontaworldoflearning.org.
Dinosaur Invasion, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta.
Program: America 250 — Getting Ready, 1 p.m., Swart Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Oxford
Free concert: Buffalo Rose, 3 p.m., 6 on the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info: 6onthesquare.org
Richfield Springs
RSCC ‘Sundae’ Run and Walk, 8 a.m., Veterans Club Pavilion, 13 Lake St. For info: 315-749-3286, bill@richfieldzone.org
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Stamford
Juilliard Jazz Ensemble plays The Music of Miles Davis, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Churchill Historic Park District, 158-170 W Main St.
Stamford Library Writers Circle reading, 2 p.m., Hauser residence, 476 South Gilboa Road. For info: 607-437-9076
Unadilla
Neil Beers Family Reunion, 12 p.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road. For info: 607-988-7107.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree — Early Chilldhood Music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main Street. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cobleskill
Farm-to-Plate Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. Daily through July 22. Register: cobleskill.edu/summercamp.
Cooperstown
Community Open House, 4 p.m., Doubleday Field. To celebrate completion of third base facility.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Walnut Street. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Fulton
Arts and Crafts Days for Kids, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For children ages 3 to 15. For info: 518-827-6365.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games, Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Panther Creek, 6:30 p.m., Pioneer Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/cooperstownlakefront
Delhi
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Science facts with the Dirtmeister, 6 p.m.; presentation on covered bridges of NYS, also at 6 p.m., but elsewhere at library. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
2022 Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 305 Main Street.
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Sidney
Library programs, 12 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
