Saturday
Andes
Ice cream social and ‘Tails and Tunes,’ 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Susquehanna SPCA ribbon-cutting, 10:45 a.m.; open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28. For info: sqspca.org, 607-547-8111, ext. 108.
Artist demonstration, noon to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring Nora Ashwood who will create a woven drawing. For info and to register: 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Deposit
Japanese Knotweed Seminar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Will Smith Memorial Park. For info: Friends of the Upper Delaware River, fudr.org.
West Kortright
Catherine Russell, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: www.westkc.org
Edmeston
Real-Time Dixeland Band, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: pathfindervillage.org
Franklin
‘Doktor Kaboom: Randon Acts of Science,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Hobart
Janet Wentworth Art Exhibit opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., MURAL Art Gallery, 631 E. Main St. For info: muralmain@gmail.com, 607-588-3002.
Made in New York Resident Artist Susana Caban, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New York Books & Ephemera, 615 Main St. She will be working on mini paintings. For info: 607-386-2525.
Howes Cave
Artists Demo by Teoi Elijah, traditional outfits, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
Community-wide yard sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rathbun Park and various sites, Main Street. Sponsored by Morris Rotary Club. For info: 607-434-8186.
Oneonta
Team Gordo’s Girls bake sale, 10 a.m., Hometown Deli, 61 Spruce St. To benefit Alzheimer’s Association.
‘Mary Poppins Jr.,’ 3 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: www.orpheustheatre.org/
Rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage at the Plains, 163 Heritage Circle. To benefit Alzheimer’s Association.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Portlandville
Goodyear Lake Association, 10 a.m., Milford Town Hall. For info: 607-432-2645.
Richfield Springs
Bass tournament, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road. Registration: 315-749-3286, bill@richfieldzone.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Tails on the Job with K-9 officer Eli and Deputy Karcher, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Townwide Garage Sales, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps available at Masonic Lodge on corner of Route 20 and 51 South. Sponsored by Winfield OES.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Franklin
‘Doktor Kaboom: Random Acts of Science,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Music at the Market: Colleen Kattau and Jane Zell, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall lawn, Institue Street. For info: Facebook.com.FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St.
Oneonta
‘Mary Poppins Jr.,’ 3 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: www.orpheustheatre.org/
Summer Sunday Series: Talk on post cards by Don Flewelling, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House, Wilcox Avenue. Re-scheduled from July 11.
Summer Walking Tour, 2 p.m., Electric Lake. For info: GOHS Facebook page, www.oneontahistory.org
Otego
Beers Family Reunion, noon, Rod and Gun Club, Otsdawa Avenue and Secor Road. For info: 607-988-7107.
Oxford
Concert, Burns and Kristy Band, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. For info: 6onthesquare.org
Richfield Springs
Sundae Run/Walk, 7 a.m., Veterans Club, 13 Lake St. For info: www:richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, www.runsignup.com/RSCC, 315-749-3286.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Performance, Zach Adleman Quartet, 3 p.m., Churchill Historic Park District, 150-178 W. Main St. For info. and reservations: friendsmusic.org, 518-918-8003.
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Walnut Street. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Intro to Excel Part 1, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info. and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Open tech hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info. and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Animal Challenge, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
