Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park. Featuring Mopar Cams.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Featuring Donna Tritico Band. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Groups, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Book & Film Chat and Touch a Truck, 2 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
'The Tempest,' 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets are Eventbrite.com or at the door.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Our Place, noon to 2:30 p.m., St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Featuring ‘100 Years Ago Today,’ at 1 p.m. with theater director Laura Josepher of Andes. For info: 607-427-0840.
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4zbh8ax6
Gilbertsville
Benefit lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. Featuring Butternut Valley Boys.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park. Featuring Country Express.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice.
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Phil Hurley of The Gigolo Aunts and singer-songwriter Andrew Carrington. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3cdd7s26.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Crafternoon at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. Featuring Helen’s Dixielanders. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
