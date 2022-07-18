Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmers market.org
Games, Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Panther Creek, 6:30 p.m., Pioneer Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/cooperstownlakefront
Delhi
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Science facts with the Dirtmeister, 6 p.m.; presentation on covered bridges of NYS, also at 6 p.m., but elsewhere at library. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St.
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Wednesday
Andes
‘The Catskill Sea with Robert and Johanna Titus,’ 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Retirement celebration, 4 p.m., Village Hall front porch, 22 Main St. For Water Superintendent Dennis Elliott who is retiring after 35 years of service to the village. Light refreshments.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. For info: 607-441-5431.
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. 1/2 off day. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Pierstown
Program by Tom Heintz, ‘A Prominent Hooker and the Naming of Fly Creek,’ 7:30 p.m., Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Richfield
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 10 a.m.; Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Phoenix. For 18 and older. Refreshments and air conditioning.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Walton
Adult program: Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
