Tuesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: Farmers Museum.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

Davenport

Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu

Delhi

Animal Challenge, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Walton

Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

Creative Movement Workshop, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi/

Laurens

Small Town Big Band in concert, 6 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fisrt United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Bring your own bags, boxes.

Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Richfield Springs

Let Me Be Frank in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.

Sidney

In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200

Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Walton

Workshop: Towel and napkin folding, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

JT Horne in concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Rain location: Worcester Theatre.

Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit events, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you