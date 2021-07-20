Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: Farmers Museum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Animal Challenge, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Creative Movement Workshop, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi/
Laurens
Small Town Big Band in concert, 6 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fisrt United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Bring your own bags, boxes.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Let Me Be Frank in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Workshop: Towel and napkin folding, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
JT Horne in concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Rain location: Worcester Theatre.
Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit events, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
