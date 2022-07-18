Wednesday
Andes
‘The Catskill Sea with Robert and Johanna Titus,’ 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Retirement celebration, 4 p.m., Village Hall front porch, 22 Main St. For Water Superintendent Dennis Elliott. Light refreshments.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. For info: 607-441-5431.
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. 1/2 off day. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Pierstown
Program by Tom Heintz, ‘A Prominent Hooker and the Naming of Fly Creek,’ 7:30 p.m., Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Richfield springs
Concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Oldies Show Band, bringing back wonderful memories from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 10 a.m.; Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Phoenix. For 18 and older. Refreshments and air conditioning.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Rd 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Walton
Adult program: Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi E-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: helioscare.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Enter parking lot along driveway next to post office on Brook Street.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Concert, 7 p.m., with Three Days Gone, bandstand area, Neahwa Park.
Otego
Community, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Food Pantry, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Treasure Hunters Book Club, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Dive into Reading, 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Walton
Adult program: Pebble Art, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
