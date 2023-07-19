Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coop
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Groups, 2 to 3:30 p.m., E-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
East Meredith
‘Still Standing,’ 7 p.m., former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 10044 Elk Creek Road. Fred Holcomb’s experience as Korean POW presented by Gary Manning and Bill Simons. For info: 607-746-8083.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For those in need of a helping hand.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St. Featuring Bywater Call.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. Connect with others, identify local resources, create strategies for self-care. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring Too Old to Plow.
TCF Grief Support Sharing Session, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: 607-746-7396, www.tcfoneonta.org
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., featuring Jack Bedell and Megeen Mulholland. For info: www.facebook.com/brighthp
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Three Things Thursday, 7 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Featuring nature, art and imagination with Bernie Freytag. For info and to register: 607-674-4733
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m.; Crafterwork: Scrabble Coaster, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Band concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park. Featuring polka music. Presented by Worcester Historical Society. If it rains, concert will move to Wieting Theater.
Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In event of rain, concerts move to town hall.
Cooperstown
Concert, 7 p.m., library front lawn, 22 Main St. Featuring Cooperstown Community Band in celebration of Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArt
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: www.franklinstage.company.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music by The Old Main/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Chicken barbecue, 5 to 7 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Dine-in or takeout.
Funky Town Friday, with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.