Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Creative Movement Workshop, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662, libraries.4cls.org/delhi/
Laurens
Small Town Big Band in concert, 6 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fisrt United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Bring your own bags, boxes.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Let Me Be Frank in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Workshop: Towel and napkin folding, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
JT Horne in concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Rain location: Worcester Theatre.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
The Garcia Project in concert 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 South Broad St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series: Oneonta Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., Neahwa Bandstand Stage Area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Book Club for kids, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Wilson’s Chicken BBQ, 10 a.m., Adjacent to Sidney Federal Credit Union, Union Street. Sponsored by Preceptor Beta Phi.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursday Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Featuring poetry by Millicent Borges Accardi and Elizabeth Maxey. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.face book.combrighthp/
Unadilla
Dirtmesiter presents: ‘Dragons and the Dino Detectives,’ 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: unadillalibrary@gmail.com, 607-369-3131.
Village Summer Concert Series: Sidney Community Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Crafterwork: DYI Hummingbird Swings, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit events, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.