Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In event of rain, concerts move to town hall.
Cooperstown
Concert, 7 p.m., library front lawn, 22 Main St. Featuring Cooperstown Community Band in celebration of Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: www.franklinstage.company.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music by The Old Main/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Chicken barbecue, 5 to 7 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Dine-in or takeout.
Funky Town Friday, with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Wilson’s barbecued chicken, 10:30 a.m., in front of Family Dollar. until sold out. Sponsored by American Legion Post 806.
Cherry Valley
Spiros Soukis, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends, 6 p.m., Main Street.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
50 years of Folk, 7 to 9 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: www.franklinstage.company.org
Hartwick
Open Forum, 2 to 3:30 p.m., focused on foraging & growing mushrooms, Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11.
Howes Cave
Haudenosaunee Stories, 2 to 4 p.m., with Mohawk illustrator and storyteller Arihonni David, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Morris
Psychic and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bewitch Me Joyful, 1398 East Side Road. For info: 607-267-6017.
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage..com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
‘Political Feast,’ exhibit opening, 4 to 8 p.m., Charles Bremer Studio and Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5. Featuring works by Frank Anthony, Charles Bremer, Jane Carr, Bruce Goddard, Joe Kurhajec, Bill Lee, Steff Rocknak, Dennis Tomkins and David Wilson.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Prattsville
‘The Horizon Overflows,’ opening reception, 1 to 4 p.m., Zadock Pratt Museum, 14540 State Route 23. A solo exhibit of works by Camila Rodrigo. For info: zadockprattmuseum.org
Sharon Springs
Community-wide garage sales, 9 a.m., sponsored by Sharon Springs Methodist Church, U.S. Route 20. Maps available at church at 8 a.m. Sales on church lawn and in Fellowship Hall. Food also available. For info: 518-284-2675.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Walton
Utica Zoomobile, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Duet Behavior 2023, 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Museums Day, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Bowerstown
Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center.
Fleischmanns
‘Jewels & Binoculars,’ 3 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. Ceremonial plant sit with exhibiting artists Sharon Horvath and Susie Bellamy and curator Lindsay Comstock. For info: 1053gallery.com
Franklin
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: www.franklinstage.company.org
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.
to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St.
For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Milford
Oneonta RC Flyers Open House, noon to 4 p.m., BOCES Field, 1943 County Highway 35.
Oneonta
Center Street School history, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Presented by former Center Street School librarian Mark Parmerter. Park on street or lawn. Bring a lawn chair.
Dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Round and square dancing sponsored by Tri-County Dance and Social Club for those 18 and older.
Dog (and cat!) Days of Summer Bingo, 6 p.m., Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main St. Fundraiser for Super Heroes Humane Society. Basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.
Otego
Art exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., Charles Bremer Studio and Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5. Featuring ‘Political Feast,” the works of Frank Anthony, Charles Bremer, Jane Carr, Bruce Goddard, Joe Kurhajec, Bill Lee, Steff Rocknak, Dennis Tomkins and David Wilson.
Oxford
Afternoon concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Presented free by Six On The Square.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Downsville
Dine-out for Cause, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant, 28218 State Route 206. Portion of the proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Edmeston
Magic of Chris Wheel, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Otsego County Fair entries due. Entry clerk’s office open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fair runs Aug. 1 to 6. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.com
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
