Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
The Garcia Project in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 South Broad St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series, Oneonta Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., Neahwa Bandstand Stage Area, Bertus Lauren Drive. Part of the ‘Going Out’ event.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order for pick up.
Sidney
Book Club for kids, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Wilson’s Chicken BBQ, 10 a.m., Adjacent to Sidney Federal Credit Union, Union Street. Sponsored by Preceptor Beta Phi.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursday Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Featuring poetry by Millicent Borges Accardi and Elizabeth Maxey. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.face book.combrighthp/
Unadilla
Dirtmesiter presents: ‘Dragons and the Dino Detectives,’ 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: unadillalibrary@gmail.com, 607-369-3131.
Village Summer Concert Series, Sidney Community Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Crafterwork: DYI Hummingbird Swings, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Full Moon Evening Walk, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
'A Doll's House, Part 2,' 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org
Hancock
Free COVID 19 vaccine clinic, 6 to 9 p.m., Firemen’s Park, Park Street. For info: facebook.com/uhshospitals
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. snf 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Nights in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
