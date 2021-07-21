Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Esperance

Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.

Norwich

The Garcia Project in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 South Broad St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

City of Oneonta Summer Music Series, Oneonta Community Concert Band, 7 p.m., Neahwa Bandstand Stage Area, Bertus Lauren Drive. Part of the ‘Going Out’ event.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order for pick up.

Sidney

Book Club for kids, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Wilson’s Chicken BBQ, 10 a.m., Adjacent to Sidney Federal Credit Union, Union Street. Sponsored by Preceptor Beta Phi.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Treadwell

Word Thursday Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Featuring poetry by Millicent Borges Accardi and Elizabeth Maxey. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.face book.combrighthp/

Unadilla

Dirtmesiter presents: ‘Dragons and the Dino Detectives,’ 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: unadillalibrary@gmail.com, 607-369-3131.

Village Summer Concert Series, Sidney Community Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.

Walton

Crafterwork: DYI Hummingbird Swings, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Friday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Esperance

Full Moon Evening Walk, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.

Franklin

Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.

‘A Doll’s House, Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorPart 2,‘ Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage company.org

Hancock

Free COVID 19 vaccine clinic, 6 to 9 p.m., Firemen’s Park, Park Street. For info: facebook.com/uhshospitals

Middlefield

Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.

Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. snf 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Schenevus

Friday Nights in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/

Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929

