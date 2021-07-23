Saturday

Andes

Celebrating Disability Independence Day, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info and to register: 845-676-3333.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.

Vintage baseball doubleheader, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net

Edmeston

Concert: Dan Duggan and Peggy, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org

Esperance

Dragonflies and Damselflies, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/47n8s9dk

Franklin

Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorPart 2,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Guilford

Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marketplace, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Hartwick

Pop Up Artisans Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Black Barn, 3522 County Highway 11. Local artisans with handmade items and local produce.

Howes Cave

Artist demo by Marilyn Hill, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. For info: iroquoismuseum.org

Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. For info: 518- 296-8900, www.facebook.com/cavehouse/

Leonardsville

Courtnee Against Cancer Benefit, noon to 4 p.m., Methodist Church, Route 8. Chinese auction, 50/50 and takeout chicken barbecue.

Maryland

Tour and Talk, 1 p.m., Maryland Cemetery. For info: 607-638-9343. Rain date: Sunday, July 25.

Oneonta

Trinity O’Connor Benefit, 2 to 6 p.m., Huge Chinese auction, food, corn hole, American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: https://fb.me/e/3UWWN1Esj

Rummage bag sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Roxbury

Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Plattekill Mountain, 469 Plattekill Road. For info: www.catskillmountainyogafestival.com

‘Paint the Town’ to promote creativity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street. Sponsored by Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Artists Inc. Gathering for artists at 1 p.m. Look for the balloons. For artist info and to register: amropenstudios.org/paint-the-town-invite-for-artists

Sharon Springs

Community-Wide Garage Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, U.S. Route 20.

Sherburne

Free paper shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, Rogers Center, 2721 State Route 80. Five file size boxes per person. For info: 607-674-4733.

Stamford

Porchfest, a music event, 4 to 6 p.m., Main Street. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Shelter pet adoption and portrait workshop, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

West Kortright

Hawktail in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For tickets and info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org

Sunday

Afton

Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Franklin

Music at the Market: Tributary, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com.FranklinNYFarmersMarket/

Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Hartwick

Pop Up Artisans Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Black Barn, 3522 County Highway 11. Local artisans with handmade items and local produce.

Howes Cave

Workshop: Fingerweaving with Marilyn Hill, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Register: eventbrite.com/echoes-of-tradition

Oneonta

Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/

Oxford

Joe Crookston in concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Presented by 6 On The Square in celebration of its 14th anniversary. For info: 6onthesquare.org

Roxbury

Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival, 8 a.m., Plattekill Mountain, 469 Plattekill Road. For info: www.catskillmountainyogafestival.com

Sidney

Farm and dairy program for families, 1 to 3 p.m., Keith Clark Park, River Street. Hosted by Sidney Rotary and Cullman Development Center.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Unadilla

Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Covered Bridge Farm Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road. Advance sales: 607-369-9431, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.

West Kortight

Sonia De Los Santos, a free family concert, 2 to 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and reservations: westkc.org

Monday

Bainbridge

Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. Featuring Jenny Mannion of Oneonta. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Bainbridge

Mobile office hours with Rep. Claudia Tenney, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 15 N. Main St. For info and appointments: 607-242-0200, 315-732-0713.

Cooperstown

Hanzolo in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

Davenport

Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.

Stamford

Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tops Market, 127 Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.

Walton

Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

