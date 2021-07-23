Saturday
Andes
Celebrating Disability Independence Day, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info and to register: 845-676-3333.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Vintage baseball doubleheader, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Edmeston
Concert: Dan Duggan and Peggy, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org
Esperance
Dragonflies and Damselflies, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/47n8s9dk
Franklin
Performance: 'A Doll's House, Part 2,' 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Guilford
Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marketplace, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Hartwick
Pop Up Artisans Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Black Barn, 3522 County Highway 11. Local artisans with handmade items and local produce.
Howes Cave
Artist demo by Marilyn Hill, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. For info: 518- 296-8900, www.facebook.com/cavehouse/
Leonardsville
Courtnee Against Cancer Benefit, noon to 4 p.m., Methodist Church, Route 8. Chinese auction, 50/50 and takeout chicken barbecue.
Maryland
Tour and Talk, 1 p.m., Maryland Cemetery. For info: 607-638-9343. Rain date: Sunday, July 25.
Oneonta
Trinity O’Connor Benefit, 2 to 6 p.m., Huge Chinese auction, food, corn hole, American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: https://fb.me/e/3UWWN1Esj
Rummage bag sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Plattekill Mountain, 469 Plattekill Road. For info: www.catskillmountainyogafestival.com
‘Paint the Town’ to promote creativity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street. Sponsored by Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Artists Inc. Gathering for artists at 1 p.m. Look for the balloons. For artist info and to register: amropenstudios.org/paint-the-town-invite-for-artists
Sharon Springs
Community-Wide Garage Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, U.S. Route 20.
Sherburne
Free paper shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, Rogers Center, 2721 State Route 80. Five file size boxes per person. For info: 607-674-4733.
Stamford
Porchfest, a music event, 4 to 6 p.m., Main Street. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Shelter pet adoption and portrait workshop, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Hawktail in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For tickets and info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
Sunday
Afton
Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Franklin
Music at the Market: Tributary, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com.FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Pop Up Artisans Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Black Barn, 3522 County Highway 11. Local artisans with handmade items and local produce.
Howes Cave
Workshop: Fingerweaving with Marilyn Hill, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Register: eventbrite.com/echoes-of-tradition
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/
Oxford
Joe Crookston in concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Presented by 6 On The Square in celebration of its 14th anniversary. For info: 6onthesquare.org
Roxbury
Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival, 8 a.m., Plattekill Mountain, 469 Plattekill Road. For info: www.catskillmountainyogafestival.com
Sidney
Farm and dairy program for families, 1 to 3 p.m., Keith Clark Park, River Street. Hosted by Sidney Rotary and Cullman Development Center.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Unadilla
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Covered Bridge Farm Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road. Advance sales: 607-369-9431, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
West Kortight
Sonia De Los Santos, a free family concert, 2 to 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and reservations: westkc.org
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. Featuring Jenny Mannion of Oneonta. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Mobile office hours with Rep. Claudia Tenney, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 15 N. Main St. For info and appointments: 607-242-0200, 315-732-0713.
Cooperstown
Hanzolo in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tops Market, 127 Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
