Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Featuring Poverty Hill Band. Visit www.face
Lakefront for updates.
‘Paper,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. Opening reception for final exhibit of the season. Paper serves as central medium for all works exhibited. For info: www.smithyarts.org
Delhi
Musical performance, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Featuring Bobby Curious. Bring lunch and picnic in gazebo. For info: 607-746-2662.
Greene
‘Beowulf!,’ 7 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenango
rivertheatre.org, tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org
Laurens
Hydrant flushing, 6:30 p.m., Main Street.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Memorial Church, Main Street. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Unadilla
Rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Clifton Park. For info: Otsego County Department of Health, 607-547-4230.
Walton
Touch a Truck, 2 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Groups, 1 to 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
Crafternoon for Kids, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park. Featuring Rickety Fence. Next week: Small Town Big Band returns.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Ava Fedorov will discuss her tattooed beasts in ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Reservations recommended. Call/text 315-941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com
Oneonta
Health Screenings, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23. For info and required registration: 877-237-1287, www.lifeline
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Crafternoons, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3928p2hv.
Pitcher
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Town Garage, 568 Union Valley Road. Register: health.ny.go/go2clinic
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. Featuring The Nelson Brothers. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
