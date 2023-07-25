Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
Crafternoon for Kids, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushel
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park. Featuring Rickety Fence. Next week: Small Town Big Band returns.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Ava Fedorov will discuss her tattooed beasts in ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Reservations recommended. Call/text 315-941-9607 or leart
Oneonta
Health Screenings, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23. For info and required registration: 877-237-1287, www.lifelinescreening.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Crafternoons, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3928p2hv.
Pitcher
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Town Garage, 568 Union Valley Road. Register: health.ny.go/go2clinic
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. Featuring The Nelson Brothers. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Grow with CCE Garden Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Education Center, 123 Lake St. Featuring completion of Phase One of Grow with CCE Garden Project. Rain or shine. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Smokey the Bear, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Smokey will talk about fire safety and the legend of Smokey the Bear. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall. Connect with others, identify local resources, create strategies for self-care. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring Steve Fabrizio Ensemble. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
AMR Open Studios Tour kick off, 5 to 7 p.m., Roxbury Abbey, 53266 State Highway 30. For info: www.amropenstudios.org
Unadilla
‘Stone Soup,’ 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. Musical with puppets in support of National Summer Reading theme ‘All Together Now.’
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
