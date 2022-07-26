Wednesday
Andes
Story Laurie’s Seven Seas Adventures, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cobleskill
Adult Grief Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info: helioscare.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollect ive.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., railroad presentation by Jim Howarth, FCAHS, Cemetery Road.
Garrattsville
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Route 16. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. For info: 607-441-5431.
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org.
Oneonta
Explore Oneonta Creek with OCCA, 1 to 3 p.m., Wilber Park, Spruce Street entrance. Co-sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For info: 607-432-1980.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Beach Party, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Talk by exhibiting artists, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Summer Concert Series, Steve Fabrizio Ensemble, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Food Pantry, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Beach Party, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Stamford
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tops Friendly Markets, 127 Main St. For info and appointment: 888-345-0225.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills, 94 Church St. Reading and signing by Robert Bensen on launch of ‘What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.’ In-person and Facebook live.
Unadilla
Variety entertainment with Nels Ross, 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Walton
Flow Painting for adults, 6 p.m.; mahjong, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Featuring JT Horne. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.