Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring reading of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coo
Grow with CCE Garden Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Education Center, 123 Lake St. Featuring completion of Phase One of Grow with CCE Garden Project. Rain or shine. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Smokey the Bear, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Smokey will talk about fire safety and the legend of Smokey the Bear. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall. Connect with others, identify local resources, create strategies for self-care. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Featuring Steve Fabrizio Ensemble. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
AMR Open Studios Tour kick off, 5 to 7 p.m., Roxbury Abbey, 53266 State Highway 30. For info: www.amropenstudios.org
Unadilla
‘Stone Soup,’ 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. Musical with puppets in support of National Summer Reading theme ‘All Together Now.’
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Delhi
Community Film Pick, doors open at 6:45 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. ‘Wild River’ & ‘Beneath Pepacton Waters.’ For info: www.bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Movies and games, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Franklin
Julian Fleisher and Band, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: www.franklinstage
company.org, 607-829-3700.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music by North Side Sound/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, noon. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Political Feast art exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., Charles Bremer Studio/Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Fulton
2023 Waterfall Unity Festival, 6 p.m., Waterfall Unity Alliance, 1160 Bear Ladder Road. For info: watefallunityalliance.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
