Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., Old Grange Hall, 210 Cemetery Road. Program on eagles followed by meeting.
Gilbertsville
Donation spaghetti dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street. Dine-in or takeout. Proceeds will support Summer Art Workshop. For info: Jackie Turnbull, 607-263-2490.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Dirt Road Express in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Adult trivia night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Guided cemetery tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Stamford Cemetery, 2 Mountain Ave. For info: 607-652-5001, www.facebook.com/SVLNY.org
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, 7 p.m., East Park, North Broad and East Main streets. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Fritz’s Polka Band in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Book Club for kids, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info. and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Dirt Road Express in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.