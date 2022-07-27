Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Talk by exhibiting artists, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Summer Concert Series, Steve Fabrizio Ensemble, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Food Pantry, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Beach Party, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Stamford
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tops Friendly Markets, 127 Main St. For info and appointment: 888-345-0225.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills, 94 Church St. Reading and signing by Robert Bensen on launch of ‘What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.’ In-person and Facebook live.
Unadilla
Variety entertainment with Nels Ross, 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Walton
Flow Painting for adults, 6 p.m.; mahjong, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Featuring JT Horne. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Friday
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., high school, 597 County Route 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Cooperstown
Garden Display and Variety Trials Open House, 4 to 7 p.m., CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St. Hosted by CCE Otsego Master Gardener volunteers. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, www.facebook.com/CCESchoharieOtsegoMG
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Dance performance, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Summer Show opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476, dunderberggallery.com
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts X11, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org
Middleburgh
Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Green Wolf, 329 Main St. With Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Putorti. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Music at the B, Stephen Clair, 8 p.m., 1 Clinton Plaza. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom
The Popravinas! (twangy California rock) Live at Black Oak Tavern, 10 p.m., 14 Water St.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
STEAM Ahead: Sink or Swim, 1 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980, programs@hmloneonta.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Free family movie: ‘Dolphin Tale,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grant rogers.org
Library programs, Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Teen program: Ocean Luminaries, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Shakespeare in the Valley, plays at 6 and 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
