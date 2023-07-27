Cooperstown
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Delhi
Community Film Pick, doors open at 6:45 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. ‘Wild River’ & ‘Beneath Pepacton Waters.’ For info: www.bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Movies and games, 2 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662.
Franklin
Julian Fleisher and Band, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: www.franklinstagecompany.org, 607-829-3700.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music by North Side Sound/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Political Feast art exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., Charles Bremer Studio/Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Fulton
2023 Waterfall Unity Festival, 6 p.m., Waterfall Unity Alliance, 1160 Bear Ladder Road. For info: watefallunityalliance.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Andes
Community Party, 2 to 4 p.m. Andes Public Library, 242 Main St., Bohlman Park. With Story Laurie’s Groovin’ in the Garden family performance and food.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. Fair weather event, Call Steve at 607-237-9299 to confirm any dates in question.
Bovina
Vintage baseball game, noon, Creamery Field, 1396 County Highway 6. Bovina Dairymen vs. Delhi Polecats. For info: bovinadairymen.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Delhi
Franklin
Guilford
Guilford Historical Society Celebrates 25 Years, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guilford Historical Society. former Presbyterian Church, Chenango County Route 36.
Howes Cave
Niagara River Iroquois dancers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Laurens
Community Day, 11 a.m., various locations village-wide. Yard sales, events on school lawn until 2 p.m. Open house and food at Laurens FD/EMS, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Others participating include American Legion, Township of Laurens Historical Society, Presbyterian Church, Laurens Together.
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road.’Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Norwich
A Taste of Chenango, 1 to 7 p.m., Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For info: https://visitchenango.com/event/taste-of-chenango/
Oneonta
Blend-A-Rama Community 3v3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street .
Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Political Feast art exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., Charles Bremer Studio/Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Sherburne
Story Walk, 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Guided hike and storytelling adventure led by Oneida Indian Nation Cultural Programs Coordinator Jessica Farmer. For info and required registration: info@friendsofroers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Walton
From Forest to Faucet, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Museum Days, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Cantico, a world premiere concert experience, 7:30 p.m., Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80. Featuring Natalie Merchant and Glimmerglass artist-in-residence Anthony Ross Constanzo. For info tickets: www.glimmerglasss.org
Esperance
Documentary: ‘The Decline of Dairy Farming in the Town of Esperance,’ 1 to 2:30 p.m., Esperance Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 129 Church St. For info: EsperanceDairyFarms.eventbrite.com
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Julian Fleisher and Band, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: www.franklinstagecompany.org, 607-829-3700.
Oneonta
Blend-A-Rama Community 3v3 Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street.
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage..com
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Mark Simonson will talk about a few of Oneonta’s Mayors through the years. Park on street or lawn. Bring a lawn chair.
Oxford
Sunday afternoon concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Featuring The Pairs. Presented free by Six On The Square.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 125 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Springfield
Celestial Melodies, a classical concert, 7 p.m., Hyde Hall. Performed by Musicians of Ma’alwyck. For info and tickets: www.hydehall.org/events-2/.
West Fulton
2023 Waterfall Unity Festival, noon, Waterfall Unity Alliance, 1160 Bear Ladder Road. For info: For info: watefallunityalliance.org
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Bainbridge, 47 N. Main St. For info: 607-624-5260 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Downsville
Dine-out for Cause, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant, 28218 State Route 206. Percentage of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Edmeston
Free Summer Concert Series: Ten Gallon Matt, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
