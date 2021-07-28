Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, 7 p.m., East Park, North Broad and East Main streets. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Fritz’s Polka Band in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Book Club for kids, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info. and registration: si.sarah@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Dirt Road Express in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Friday
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CV-S High School, 597 County Route 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Night in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Tony’s Polka Band in concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park, Main Street.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing can be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
