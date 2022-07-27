Friday

Cherry Valley

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., high school, 597 County Route 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Cooperstown

Garden Display and Variety Trials Open House, 4 to 7 p.m., CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St. Hosted by CCE Otsego Master Gardener volunteers. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, www.facebook.com/CCESchoharieOtsegoMG

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Franklin

Dance performance, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org

Gilbertsville

Summer Show opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476, dunderberggallery.com

Hobart

Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com

Margaretville

Summer Shortcuts X11, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org

Middleburgh

Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Green Wolf, 329 Main St. With Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Putorti. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee.

Oneonta

GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Music at the B, Stephen Clair, 8 p.m., 1 Clinton Plaza. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover. For info: www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom

The Popravinas!, live twangy California rock, Black Oak Tavern, 10 p.m., 14 Water St.

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

STEAM Ahead: Sink or Swim, 1 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980, programs@hmloneonta.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sidney

Free family movie: ‘Dolphin Tale,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Walton

Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grant rogers.org

Library programs, Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Teen program: Ocean Luminaries, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

West Kortright

Shakespeare in the Valley, plays at 6 and 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org

Saturday

Andes

Deanna Kirk, 8 to 10 p.m., Andes Hotel.

Bainbridge

Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.

Bovina

Bicentennial Concert, 8 p.m., Chico’s Barn at Livestock HQ, 124 Bob Hall Road. Featuring College Farm and Pispoure. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Livestock Foundation.

Cobleskill

Armor as a State of Mind, drawings and sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.

Schoharie County household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Transfer Station, 2805 State Route 7. For info: 518-295-8300.

Cooperstown

Addiction Awareness, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Presented by Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org

The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Features exhibit: ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’

Delhi

Card making workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Summer Concert Series: Monkey and the Crowbar, 2 p.m., Pathfirnder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org

Franklin

Dance performance, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org

Howes Cave

Echoes of Tradition, artist demonstration by Maxine Malone, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Info: iroquoismuseum..org

Laurens

Community Day, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For info: LaurensVillageClerk@stny.rr.com

Emergency Squad Open House, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. In conjunction with Laurens Community Day. Tours, blood pressure and vital signs checks, file of life card distribution.

Margaretville

Summer Shortcuts XII, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org

Milford

The Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. For 21 and older. Featuring Petroff Family Review. For info: 607-353-8030. www.thecoop erstownbluesexpress.com

Oneonta

Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: 607-353-9502, oneontaworldoflearning.org

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Family program: Purrmaids, Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Farm Tours at Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info: 607-865-7965.

Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-865-7965.

West Kortright

Shakespeare in the Valley, plays at 6 and 8 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Andes

Centennial birthday party, 1 to 3 p.m., library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org

Charlotteville

Museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.

Cobleskill

Armor as a State of Mind, drawings and sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927.

Cooperstown

The Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Features exhibit: ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’

Franklin

Dance performance, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org

Gilboa

Psychic Fair, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gilboa Museum, 122 Stryker Road. Consultations, vendors, food. For info: 518-827-5578, gilboafossils.org

Howes Cave

Interaction of Geology, Tourism, Mining and Ecology, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road.

Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. Info: iroquoismuseum.org

Margaretville

Summer Shortcuts XII, 3 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org

Middleburgh

Concert at the Library, 4 p.m., 323 Main St. Featuring David Roth. Limited seating. Reservations required. Call 518-827-4953.

Oneonta

Bake sale, 10 a.m. until sold out, in front of Hometown Deli, Spruce Street. Sponsored by Team Gordo’s Girls, proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association and Oneonta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, For info: oneonta worldoflearning.org, 607-353-9502.

Plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. Indoor and outdoor plants. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes. For info: 607-441-3227.

Summer Sunday Series, Dr. Robert & Johanna Titus, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

Schenevus

Donation breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Dine-in or takeout. All welcome.

Sharon Springs

Walking Tour: Jewish Adaptations, 4:30 p.m., Meet at American Hotel, 192 Main St. For info and to register: www.otsego2000.org

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.

Monday

Andes

Miss Pam’s Jamboree,-early childhood music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org

cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

