SATURDAY
Afton
Afton Community Picnic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Afton Driving Park, East Main St. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Annual boat parade, 3 p.m., Otsego Lake. For info:: www.OtsegoLakeAssociation.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Art opening: FSC and the Evolution of Chapel Hall, 3 to 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Comapny, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Guilford
Guilford Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Haudenossaunee Dancers from Onondaga, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd. Info: iroquoismuseum.org,. Tickets: eventbrite.com/./echoes-of-tradition.
Norwich
Summer Fling, 11 a.m., Canasawacta Country Club, 261 County Road 44. To benefit Chenango Arts Council. For info: chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Pierstown
Building fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. featuring White Elephant sale, bake sale, raffle. For info: 607-437-4656, 607-237-2930.
Richfield
Fireworks at dark, Canadarago Lake.
Sharon Springs
Diverse Voices of American Music, 7 p.m., Chalybeate Park pavilion, Main Street. featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet. Free. Sponsored by Kinkhart Hall Arts Center
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Cooperstown
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Route 80. For info: FarmersMseum.org.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street.
East Meredith
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Hwy 12. Celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth. Kids’ fishing derby, frog jumping contests, Mill tours, steam power demos, BBQ, free ice cream.
Esperance
Diverse Voices of American Music, 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum Meeting House, 174 Lape Road. featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet. Free.
Franklin
Music at the Market: Jim Dorn, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall lawn, Institute Street. For info: Facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Oneonta
Hometown Heroes 4th of July Festival, 1 to 11 p.m., Main Street and Neahwa Park. Parade at 1 p.m., festival from 2 to 11 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. For info: https://www.hometown4th.com/
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Springfield Center
Drive-through chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A. To benefit 2022 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.
MONDAY
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Fireworks at dark, 12 a.m., Over Otsego Lake. Sponsored by Cooperstown Fire Department. Mail donations to Cooperstown FD, P.O. Box 1, Cooperstown 13326.
What is torque in motorcycle? An introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
