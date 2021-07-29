Friday
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CV-S High School, 597 County Route 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Night in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Tony’s Polka Band in concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park, Main Street.
Saturday
Andes
Create a Mini-Book with David Wasik, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: Steve at paper929@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Coventry
14th annual Coventry Blueberry Festival, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Hall and Park, 1839 State Highway 35.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Free Courtyard show: Jim Paradis, 2 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Edmeston
Blues Maneuver in concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-8377, ext. 115, pathfindervillage.org
Greene
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ball Flats, Ball Flats Road. To register: health.ny.gov/go2clinic. For info: 607-337-1673.
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market Place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Artist demo by Jamie Jacobs Porcupine Quillwork, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Various times during open hours. For info: iroquoismuseum.org, eventbrite.com/echoes-of-tradition
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Schoharie Transfer Station, 2805 State Route 7. For info: 518-295-8300
Laurens
Annual Community Day, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., village-wide yard sales, school lawn, firehouse, Knapp Park.
Oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Salt Springville
Antique car cruise-in, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. For info: 518-774-0134, windfalldutchbarn.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Nan Hoffman’s Animal Songbag, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Afton
Market for Meow Meows, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuffy’s Place, Corner of Route 41 and Little Hill Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cherry Valley
Fenimore String Quartet, 6 p.m., Tuscarora, 2238 County Highway 50. Outdoor concert. For info: www.cvartworks.org
Delhi
Claremont Trio, 4 p.m., Honest Brook Music Festival. For info and reservations: hbmf@aol.com, 607-746-3770.
Franklin
Music at the Market: Mary Frances Perricone, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chapel Hall lawn, Institute Street.
Howes Cave
Artist demo by Jamie Jacobs Porcupine Quillwork, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Various times during open hours. For info: iroquoismuseum.org, eventbrite.com/echoes-of-tradition
Middlefield
Middlefield Democrats ice cream social, 3 to 5 p.m., 190 Ottoway Road. RSVP: tinyurl.com/MiddlefieldDems
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
West Winfield
Chicken barbecue by Brooks,’ 11 a.m., Masonic Lodge, 394 West Main St.
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Markets, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
