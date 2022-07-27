Saturday
Andes
Deanna Kirk, 8 to 10 p.m., Andes Hotel.
Bainbridge
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Bovina
Bicentennial Concert, 8 p.m., Chico’s Barn , 124 Bob Hall Road. Featuring College Farm and Pispoure. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Livestock Foundation.
Cobleskill
Armor as a State of Mind, drawings and sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927
Schoharie County household hazardous waste collection, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Transfer Station, 2805 State Route 7. For info: 518-295-8300.
Cooperstown
Addiction Awareness, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Presented by Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-619.,
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. . For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’
Delhi
Card making workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Summer Concert Series:,Monkey and the Crowbar, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org
Franklin
Dance concert, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 7:30 p.m.,Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition, artist demonstration by Maxine Malone, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Community Day, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For info: LaurensVillageClerk@stny.rr.com
Emergency Squad Open House, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. In conjunction with Laurens Community Day.
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 7 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. For 21 and older. Featuring Petroff Family Review. For info: 607-353-8030. www.the cooperstownbluesexpress.com
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: 607-353-9502, www.oneontaworldoflearning.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. . For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Family program, Purrmaids, Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 11 a.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Farm Tours at Stony Creek Farmstead, 11 a.m. to noon, 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info: 607-865-7965.
Pizza Night at Stony Creek Farmstead, 6 to 9 p.m., 1738 Freer Hollow Road. For info and reservations: 607-865-7965.
West Kortright
Shakespeare in the Valley, plays at 6 and 8 p.m., WKC, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Andes
Centennial birthday party, 1 to 3 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Charlotteville
Museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cobleskill
Armor as a State of Mind, drawings and sculpture by Kate Taverna, noon to 4 p.m., Jeff Tufano Gallery, 548 Main St. For info: 917-717-1927
Cooperstown
The Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’
Franklin
Dance concert, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. To reserve: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilboa
Psychic Fair, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gilboa Museum, 122 Stryker Road. Consultations, vendors, food. For info: 518-827-5578, gilboafossils.org
Howes Cave
Interaction of Geology, Tourism, Mining and Ecology, noon to 4 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road.
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. Info: iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Summer Shortcuts XII, 3 p.m., Open Eye Theater, 960 Main St. For info: www.theopeneyetheater.org
Middleburgh
Concert at the Library, 4 p.m., 323 Main St. Featuring David Roth. Limited seating. Reservations required. Call 518-827-4953.
Oneonta
Bake sale, 10 a.m. until sold out, in front of Hometown Deli, Spruce Street. Sponsored by Team Gordo’s Girls, proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association and Oneonta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Dinosaur Invasion, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., OWL, 167 Youngs Road, For info: www.oneontaworldoflearning.org, 607-353-9502.
Plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. Indoor and outdoor plants. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes. For info: 607-441-3227.
Summer Sunday Series, Robert & Johanna Titus, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Dine-in or takeout. All welcome.
Sharon Springs
Walking Tour: Jewish Adaptations, 4:30 p.m., Meet at American Hotel, 192 Main St. For info and to register: www.otsego2000.org
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Monday
Andes
Miss Pam’s Jamboree, early childhood music, 10 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Ctr., 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games, Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, Cooperstown Community Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Morris
Otsego County Fair, gates open at 8 a.m. Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Walton
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Rabies clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 25091 State Route 10. For info: 607-832-5200, delawarecountypublic health.com
