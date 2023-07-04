Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollec
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/u6nmeh9b
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artists panel discussion, 5 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. With Star Power Painting exhibit artists Tracy Helgeson, Deborah Guertze and Lillian Voorhees. Reservations recommended. Text/call 315-941-9607 or LeArtGarage@gmail.com, 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta
history.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring readings from ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: Fenimore
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by free-will dona
tion.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Dazzo’s Kitchen, 42 River St. Percentage of proceeds will go to raise awareness and support for Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta
history.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange to be picked up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. For info: brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.