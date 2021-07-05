TUESDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Norwich
Virtual health talk, 12:15 p.m., ‘Gout: Common but Complex,’ For info and to register: 607-337-4183 or melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Daily art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Personal stories of Japanese American incarceration, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and to register: Eventbrite.com.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and mutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/05/05/whats-for-lunch
Laurens
Summer concert featuring Rickety Fence, 5 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street. Bring lawn chairs, blankets.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Bring something to carry purchases.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Walton
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton Bassett Health Center, 130 North St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
