Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Featuring readings from ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstage
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by free-will donation.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park. The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange to be picked up.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Dazzo’s Kitchen, 42 River St. Percentage of proceeds will go to raise awareness and support for Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand, Oneonta Community Concert Band.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. For info: bright
hillpress.org or www.face
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Afton
Afton Fair, noon, Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: theafton
Cherry Valley
Sculpture Trail Opening, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St.
Gallery opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St. For ‘Behind the Trail,’ with 12 Sculpture Trail artists. For info: 25maincollective.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St.
Cooperstown
National Juried Exhibit Preview, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. For info: www.coopers
Delhi
Art of Bereavement, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Delaware County Office for the Aging, 97 Main St. For info and to register: Helios Care, 607-432-5525
Fair on the Square, 5 to 9 p.m., Courthouse Square. Celebrating 50 Years. Parade, crafts, fireworks, food. Music by Delhi Community Band and Off the Record.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Sara Milonovich and Daisycutter, 7 to 11 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. Live Full Moon Music Series. For info: https://tinyurl.com/38pvjp2f
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Funky Town Friday with Vêsucré, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats.
Music at the B, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Robert Mabe bluegrass band.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.OrpheusTheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, 7 to 10:30 p.m., First Friday Electric Jam, 128 Main St.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
