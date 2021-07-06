Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Personal stories of Japanese American incarceration, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and to register: Eventbrite.com.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and mutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/05/05/whats-for-lunch
hobart
Lecture: Stamford Mirror Recorder from 1851-1948, 6:30 p.m., by Terry Bradshaw, Hobart Historical Society, 57 Cornell Ave.
Laurens
Summer concert featuring Rickety Fence, 5 p.m., Knapp Park, Main Street. Bring lawn chairs, blankets.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Bring something to carry purchases.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Walton
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton Bassett Health Center, 130 North St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Norwich
NBT Bank Summer Concert Series: Ana Popovic, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series: The Driftwoods, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, near Hodges Pond. For info: 607-432-0680.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, 607-829-5055.
Unadilla
Village of Unadilla Summer Concert Series: Two of Us - Plus One, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House, 193 Main St.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6:30 to 8 p.m., theme: play, how to bring more joy, curiosity, creativity and fun into one’s life. Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
West Kortright
Thursday Night Hang with Naiika, 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. Food available for sale at 5:30 p.m. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454.
