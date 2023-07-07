Saturday
Afton
Afton Fair, 11 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: theaftonfair.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market , 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
DeLancey
Healing Grief workshop series, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cabin Hill Church, 7615 County Route 2. Register: %5E07-432-5525.
Delhi
Clash in the Catskills, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. A Delhi Civil War event. For info: 607-746-3849, www.dcha.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Opening reception, 2 to 5 p.m., Delaware Pantry at River Meadow Farm, 21780 State Highway 28. Catskill Plein Air paintings by Elissa Gore.
Esperance
Landis Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Opening at MURAL, 2 to 4 p.m., 631 Main St. Featuring ‘Figure and Form: Collaborations’ by John Jackson and Nancy Shaver. For info: www.muralartgallery.org
Howes Cave
Ernie Smith and WPA Project. Talk by Scott Manning Stevens, 2 to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Jefferson
Blues Maneuver, 7:30 p.m., Town Green, 221 Creamery St. Hosted by Jefferson Historical Society as part of Heritage Day.
Margaretville
Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Helane Levine-Keating’s ‘Silence and Flux,’ and Gary Mayer’s ‘A Divided Eye.’ For info: longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1/2 off sale, except jewelry, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. Early D&H labor relations, 1 p.m., presented by John Nader. By reservation. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets:
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Sherburne
Storytime & Hike anniversary celebration, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. For info: www.facebook.com/RogersEEC/
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Stamford
Page to Stage presents ‘Family,’ 5 to 7:30 p.m., Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve, Tower Mountain Road. Featuring The Preserve Players. For info: mknhp.org
Unadilla
Carnival of Sales, 9 to 4 p.m., village-wide lawn sales, vendors and food.
Walton
Concert: Sign & Sing with Lydia Adams, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Customer Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Used Bookshop, 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309.
Green Golly Concert, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St. Hosted by Friends of Worcester Schenevus Library.
Sunday
Afton
Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: theaftonfair.com
Charlotteville
Museums open, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l
Delhi
Clash in the Catskills, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. A Delhi Civil War event. For info: 607-746-3849, www.dcha.org
Esperance
Know and Nurture: Outdoor Yoga, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St.. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
Farming with Dynamite, 2 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. The Forgotten Stone Boom in Schoharie County, 1890-1905.
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon, Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum front lawn, Wilcox Avenue. David Wightman will present ‘A Walk in the Woods.’ Lawn chairs suggested. Park on street or lawn.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.,’ 3 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.OrpheusTheare.org
Oxford
Summer concert, 2 p.m., with Richie & Rosie, Lafayette Park. Presented by 6 On The Square.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Page to Stage presents ‘Family,’ 1 to 3:30 p.m., Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve, Tower Mountain Road. Featuring The Preserve Players. For info: mknhp.org
Monday
Afton
Summer Fun Challenge for children, 2:30 p.m., Afton Free Library, 105 Main St. Register for summer reading program, paint friendship rocks. For info: 607-639-1212
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Summer Concert Series: Crushing Midnight Duo, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Sharon Springs
‘Farming with Dynamite,’ 7 p.m., Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St. The Forgotten Stone Boom in Schoharie County, 1890-1905. Presented by Cobleskill author Dana Cudmore. In-person and online via Zoom. For info and to register for online access: sharonhistoricalsocietyny@gmail.com
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Adult Grief Support Groups, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:15 p.m., Lakefront Park bandstand, Pioneer Street, with Cooperstown Children’s Choir and Hanzolo. For info: www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Edmeston
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Town Barn, 2257 County Route 49. For info: 607-547-4230.
Harpersfield
Rural Mental Health Symposium, 6 p.m., Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road. Cosponsored by Grange and Stamford Wellness Center. For info: RuralMinds.org, nyfarmnet.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. Featuring Helen Rees, daughter of Jim Konstanty, National League’s 1950 MVP. For info: 607-432-0960,
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Touch a Truck, 2 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
