Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Art viewings by appointment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meado Road. For appointments and info: 607-547-5327, text 315-931-9607, FBArtGarageCooperstown
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo. com or 518-234-8397.
Norwich
NBT Bank Summer Concert Series, Ana Popovic, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: www.chenangobluesfest.org/summer-series.html
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series, The Driftwoods, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, near Hodges Pond. For info: 607-432-0680.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, 607-829-5055.
Unadilla
Village of Unadilla Summer Concert Series, Two of Us - Plus One, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House, 193 Main St.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6:30 to 8 p.m., theme: play, how to bring more joy, curiosity, creativity and fun into one’s life. Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
West Kortright
Thursday Night Hang with Naiika, 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. Food for sale at 5:30 p.m. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454.
Friday
Cooperstown
National Juried Art Exhibition Preview Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Awards presentation at 6 p.m. For info: www.cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777. gallery@cooperstownart.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Kwaku Kwaakye and Gino Sitson, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
Woodshed Prophets Ed and Birdie, 5:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2859.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Nights in Park, 6 to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Summer Reading Program party, 4 to 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, rear parking lot at 8 River St. For info: www.sidneylibrary.org, si.librarian@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Neon Lights performance series, 8 to 10 p.m., The Carriage House. For info: neoncaviar.com and follow @neoncaviar
Toddsville
Summer Movie Night in the Field, 9 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info: communitybiblechapel.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Movies by Moonlight: ‘Wall-E,’ 8:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. BYO lawn chairs or blankets. For info: 607-865-5929.
