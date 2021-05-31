Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Lakewood Cemetery Association annual meeting, 9 a.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 182 County Highway 31. Bring lawn chairs and coffee.
Delhi
Red Cross bloor drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Mem. Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for assistance.
