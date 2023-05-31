Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cherry Valley
Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Community Center, 2 Genesee St. For info and to register: 607-547-4232.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: Delhi
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Conversation, companionship, free lunch. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Roxbury
Cabaret, 7 to 8 p.m., benefit for and at Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and tickets https://roxbury
Sidney Center
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., DCMO BOCES Harrold Campus, 270 BOCES Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
South Kortright
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., South Kortright Central School, 58200 State Route 10. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6 to 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Walton, 4 Mead St.
Cooperstown
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Topic: ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ For info: www.glimmer
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Sly Fox and the Hustlers at Landis Live Full Moon Music Series, 7 to 11 p.m., George Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2s3d3mb5
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Gilbertsville
Porch Music, Empire House, 6 p.m., 136 Marion Ave., featuring Ken Held and Mike Birdsall. For info and reservations: 607-783-2859.
Greene
‘Lend Me a Tenor,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangoriver
Hartwick
Preschool Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80. For info: www.connectpreschool.org
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Pride month kickoff event with DJ Trumaster. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
‘The Descendants,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.OrpheusTheater.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7:30 p.m., auditorium, Sidney High School, 94 W. Main St. For info and tickets: www.TritownTheate.com
Stamford
First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/57xuxut4
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
