Thursday
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 101 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 12 to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Adrienne, 607-547-7115.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Live on Zoom and Facebook. Featuring Margo Farrington and Richard Jeffrey Newman. For info: brighthillpress.org or 607-829-5055.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Cooperstown
Summer Season Opening, 4 to 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring works by Lilian Voorhees and James Herman and David Wilson. For info: 607-547-5327.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St.. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Application Workshop, noon to 1 p.m., online by CCE Delaware County. To join: http://bit.ly/PPPjune11, ID: 95105995975, passcode: cce2021
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Norwich
Rainy’s Creative Visuals, opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
New Berlin
Plant and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For info: 607-847-6214.
Springfield Center
Local authors sharing session, 6 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. To RSVP: 315-858-5802.
Toddsville
Summer Movie Nights in the Field, 9 p.m., ‘Toy Story,’ Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info: communitybiblechapel.com
Walton
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
West Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Drive. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
