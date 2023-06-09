Andes
Ramona’s Den Reading Series, 5:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Featuring author Sophie Strand. For info: biz@diamondhollowbooks.com
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Esperance
Landis Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3bmrr8zf
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 106 Murphy Road. For info: facebook.com/gasup, www.thegasup.org, or gasup67@gmail.com
Middlefield
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Art in Bloom, noon to 3 p.m., CANO Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Presented by Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Celebrating a Decade of Dance, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-2812, jilliansdancearts@gmail.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Meet the Candidates, 9 a.m., Get Fresh on Main Cafe, 254 Main St. Presented by Oneonta Democratic Club. For info: garymaffei@gmail.com
Rummage sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Fill a bag for $3. St. Mary’s Parish Center, Walnut Street.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. Tree pruning workshop 10 a.m. to noon; in the bandstand: John Truth Experience. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Sherburne
Get Outdoors Together Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4733, friendsofrogers.org
Sherburne Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaines Park, East Main Street.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
Kudish in the Kaatskills, 1 p.m., Kudish Natural History Preserve, 2515 Tower Mountain Road. For info: info@mknhp.org, 607-242-1260.
Walton
Home: An Altered Book Project, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Benefit, 4 to 7 p.m., Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. Benefit for John Culligan, who lost his home in a fire. Dinner, live music, raffles, 50/50.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., M&M building, 115 Main St.
Esperance
Nature Writing, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8du65j
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Howes Cave
Book Talk, 2 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 136 Blowing Rock Road. With caver, geologist and ‘To Rival Mammoth Cave’ author Thom Engel of Albany. For info: m.facebook.com/cavehouse.
Oneonta
Art in Bloom, noon to 3 p.m., CANO Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Celebrating a Decade of Dance, 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-2812, jilliansdancearts@gmail.com.
‘Seize The Day’ by the Oneonta Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Wilber Park Pavilion, Wilber Park Drive. For info: 607-376-7485.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Sidney Center
Ice cream socials, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Franklin
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fire Hall, 351 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 W. Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. Free. For info: Inez at 607-435-5909.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Program by Wayne Marshfield on the area’s covered bridges. For info: 973-768-5227, eugene.negrin@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Adult grief support, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Delhi
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.