Friday
Cooperstown
Summer Season Opening, 4 to 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring works by Lilian Voorhees and James Herman and David Wilson. For info: 607-547-5327.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St.. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Application Workshop, noon to 1 p.m., online by CCE Delaware County. To join: http://bit.ly/PPPjune11, ID: 95105995975, passcode: cce2021
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: www.ommegang.com
Norwich
Rainy’s Creative Visuals, opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
New Berlin
Plant and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For info: 607-847-6214.
Springfield Center
Local authors sharing session, 6 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. To RSVP: 315-858-5802.
Toddsville
Summer Movie Nights in the Field, 9 p.m., ‘Toy Story,’ Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info: communitybiblechapel.com
Walton
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
West Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Drive. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cherry Valley
Tough Cookie 5K, 9 to 10 a.m., Cherry Valley Community Center, https://cookie5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14486. To benefit Girl Scout Bronze Award Project.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
‘Pop Gets Jazzed,’ 2 to 3 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For families with children 10 and younger. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
Esperance
Fishing Heritage Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road.
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 106 Murphy Road. Sponsored by Hudson Mohawk Chapter of the Pioneer Gas Engine Association. For info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com
Garrattsville
Takeout chicken barbecue, 1 to 4 p.m., Fire Company, 4418 State Route 51.
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market Place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Harpersfield
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Col. Harper Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road.
Margaretville
Meet-and-Greet the Artists, 3 to 5 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring exhibiting artists Marilyn Silver and Gerda van Leeuwen. Exhibit ends July 5.
New Lisbon
On the Trail of Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Dinner and bake sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. Featuring Brooks’ chicken dinners or halves.
New Berlin
Plant and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For info: 607-847-6214.
Sidney
Open hours, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Four 20 minute periods by appointment starting at 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Yard Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Map with locations available at Treadwell United Methodist Church.
Walton
Free Women’s Circle, nature-focused, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy Road. Sponsored by Hudson Mohawk Chapter of the Pioneer Gas Engine Association. For info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com
New Lisbon
On the Trail of Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org
Oneonta
Flag Day Concert, 3 p.m., Wilber Park, Albert Morris Drive. For info: 607-432-7085.
Open auditions, 2 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House by Bigger Boat Productions and Stuff of Dreams Productions. For info: gestevens17@gmail.com
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-8111, sqspaca.org
What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online cookalong nutrition lesson. Cornell Cooperative Extension. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. With local Reiki Master Suzanne Summers. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Open auditions, 7 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House by Bigger Boat Productions and Stuff of Dreams Productions. For info: gestevens17@gmail.com
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., in-person panel discussion of proposed merger of Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Open house walking tour at 5 p.m. RSVP to: wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, or 607-397-8785, or Nicole Couse at ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, or 607-638-5530.
Sidney
Computer Basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.sarah@4cls.org
Tech Class, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. To register: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Brooks’ chicken barbecue, 4 p.m., NAPA parking lot, Main Street. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Stamford.
Flag Day parade, 6 p.m., Beaver Street to Sacred Heart Church.
Unadilla
Flag Day parade, 7 p.m., forms at elementary school, 265 Main St.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than noon on Tuesday for events happening the following week. Call 607-441-7206 to make changes.
