Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cherry Valley
Tough Cookie 5K, 9 to 10 a.m., Cherry Valley Community Center, https://cookie5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14486. To benefit Girl Scout Bronze Award Project.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.
Esperance
Fishing Heritage Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road. For info: www.schoharierivercenter.org/
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 106 Murphy Road. . For info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com
Garrattsville
Takeout chicken barbecue, 1 to 4 p.m., Fire Company, 4418 State Route 51.
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market Place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Harpersfield
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Col. Harper Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road.
Margaretville
Meet-and-Greet the Artists, 3 to 5 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St.
New Lisbon
On the Trail of Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GOHS 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St.
Richfield Springs
Dinner and bake sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. Featuring Brooks’ chicken dinners or halves.
New Berlin
Plant and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For info: 607-847-6214.
Sidney
Open hours, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Four 20 minute periods by appointment starting at 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Yard Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Map with locations available at Treadwell United Methodist Church.
Walton
Free Women’s Circle, nature-focused, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
wEst kortright
‘Pop Gets Jazzed,’ 2 to 3 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy Road. eFor info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com
New Lisbon
On the Trail of Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org
Oneonta
Flag Day Concert, 3 p.m., Wilber Park, Albert Morris Drive. For info: 607-432-7085.
Open auditions, 2 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House . For info: gestevens17@gmail.com
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-8111, sqspaca.org
What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online cookalong nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Open auditions, 7 p.m., Foothills ,24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House. For info: gestevens17@gmail.com
Schenevus
Merger Monday, 6 p.m., open house walking tour at 5 p.m. RSVP to: wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, or 607-397-8785, or Nicole Couse at ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, or 607-638-5530.
Sidney
Computer Basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.sarah@4cls.org
Tech Class, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. To register: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Brooks’ chicken barbecue, 4 p.m., NAPA parking lot, Main Street. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Stamford.
Flag Day parade, 6 p.m., Beaver Street to Sacred Heart Church.
Unadilla
Flag Day parade, 7 p.m., forms at elementary school, 265 Main St.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.
Hamden
Energy Chat, noon, Smart energy choices . Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view event.
Norwich
Lunchtime Learning, 12:15 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial. Program on polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis. For info and to register: 607-337-4183. melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Coping with our lives during the pandemic webinar, 1 to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Ten Fold Plus with From Heartache to Healing and Hope. To register: https://tinyurl.com/43s4u5u5
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library for ages 8 to 17. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. To join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416, ID 883 6536 1416
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
