Saturday

Burlington Flats

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Cherry Valley

Tough Cookie 5K, 9 to 10 a.m., Cherry Valley Community Center, https://cookie5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14486. To benefit Girl Scout Bronze Award Project.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.

Esperance

Fishing Heritage Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road. For info: www.schoharierivercenter.org/

Gallupville

Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 106 Murphy Road. . For info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com

Garrattsville

Takeout chicken barbecue, 1 to 4 p.m., Fire Company, 4418 State Route 51.

Guilford

Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market Place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Harpersfield

Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Col. Harper Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road.

Margaretville

Meet-and-Greet the Artists, 3 to 5 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St.

New Lisbon

On the Trail of Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org

Oneonta

History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GOHS 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St.

Richfield Springs

Dinner and bake sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. Featuring Brooks’ chicken dinners or halves.

New Berlin

Plant and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For info: 607-847-6214.

Sidney

Open hours, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Four 20 minute periods by appointment starting at 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Treadwell

Yard Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Map with locations available at Treadwell United Methodist Church.

Walton

Free Women’s Circle, nature-focused, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org

wEst kortright

‘Pop Gets Jazzed,’ 2 to 3 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Gallupville

Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy Road. eFor info: www.thegasup.org/ or gasup67@gmail.com

New Lisbon

On the Trail of Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Lena Road. Reservations required: butternutvalleyalliance.org

Oneonta

Flag Day Concert, 3 p.m., Wilber Park, Albert Morris Drive. For info: 607-432-7085.

Open auditions, 2 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House . For info: gestevens17@gmail.com

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Monday

Bainbridge

Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com

Cooperstown

Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-8111, sqspaca.org

What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online cookalong nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St.

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com

Open auditions, 7 p.m., Foothills ,24 Market St. For The Haunting of Hill House. For info: gestevens17@gmail.com

Schenevus

Merger Monday, 6 p.m., open house walking tour at 5 p.m. RSVP to: wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, or 607-397-8785, or Nicole Couse at ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, or 607-638-5530.

Sidney

Computer Basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.sarah@4cls.org

Tech Class, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. To register: 607-563-1200.

Stamford

Brooks’ chicken barbecue, 4 p.m., NAPA parking lot, Main Street. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Stamford.

Flag Day parade, 6 p.m., Beaver Street to Sacred Heart Church.

Unadilla

Flag Day parade, 7 p.m., forms at elementary school, 265 Main St.

Tuesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.

Hamden

Energy Chat, noon, Smart energy choices . Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view event.

Norwich

Lunchtime Learning, 12:15 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial. Program on polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis. For info and to register: 607-337-4183. melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Coping with our lives during the pandemic webinar, 1 to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Ten Fold Plus with From Heartache to Healing and Hope. To register: https://tinyurl.com/43s4u5u5

History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Sidney

Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.

Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.

Zoom Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library for ages 8 to 17. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.cassandra@4cls.org

Walton

Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. To join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416, ID 883 6536 1416

Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you