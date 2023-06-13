Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building Behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open Swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBron
cos.com, 607-746-4263.
Resources for older adults, noon to 2 p.m., Our Place at St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Office for the Aging, NY Connects, Farm Market Check program. For info: www.facebook.com/OurPlaceSaintJames, 607-427-0840.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Milford
‘Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,’ 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street. For info: www.otsego2000.org
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, noon to 9 p.m., Sloan’s New York Grill, 337 Chestnut St. Portion of proceeds to benefit Helios Care. For info: 607-432-8663.
Flag Day ceremony and dinner, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Roast beef dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations: 607-432-1312. Dine-in. Takeout in self-provided containers.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Oneonta town resident swim lesson registration, 3 to 5:30 p.m., town pool, Greater Plains School, 51 West End Ave. For info: Caitlin Cook-Wightman, 607-267-9875.
Roxbury
Breast cancer survivors, 5 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Stamford
Flag Day parade, 6 p.m., sponsored by Stamford Fire Department. Chicken barbecue at First Presbyterian Church, hot dogs at firehouse.
Unadilla
Flag Day parade, 7 p.m. Parade will travel from elementary school to Community House for ice cream social and Boy Scout Troop 1 flag-burning ceremony. Sponsored by Unadilla Fire Department.
Walton
Board Game Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wells Bridge
Medicare 101, 1 p.m., Fire Hall, 116 County Route 4. For info: 607-547-4232.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Adult grief support group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi e-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: Helioscare.org, 607-432-5525.
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution , 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Drive-thru continues until supply is gone. Enter church parking lot along driveway next to post office on Brooke Street.
Meredith
Annual meeting, 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. To include program on vintage trading cards. For info: 607-746-8083.
Middlefield
Gallery Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Artist Deborah Geurtze will talk about her part in Star Power Painting exhibit. For info and reservations: call/text 315-941-9607, LeArt
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Swim lesson registration, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Town Pool, 51 West End Ave. For surrounding area residents. Free 30-minute lessons weekdays from June 26 to July 28. For info: Catlin Cook-Wightman, 607-267-9875.
TCF Grief Support Zoom Sharing Session, 7 to 8:30 p.m. For info: www.tcfoneonta.org, 607-746-7396.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
Three Things Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Tracking tips with Linda Spielman. For info and to register: 607-674-4733.
Walton
Celebrate William B. Ogden’s 218th birthday, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.