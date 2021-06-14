Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.
Hamden
Energy Chat, noon, Smart energy choices . Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view event.
Norwich
Lunchtime Learning, 12:15 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial. Program on polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis. For info and to register: 607-337-4183. melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Coping with our lives during the pandemic webinar, 1 to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Ten Fold Plus with From Heartache to Healing and Hope. To register: https://tinyurl.com/43s4u5u5
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Libary. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library for ages 8 to 17. To register: 607-563-1200 or si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. To join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416, ID 883 6536 1416
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County families.
Delhi
Recovery Coaching Basics, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware River Masonic Lodge, 37 Meredith St. Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health Services and Friends of Recovery-Delaware Otsego. For info: 607-267-4435, Kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Summer Walking Tour Series kickoff, 7 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. Tour focused on Downtown Revitalization Initiative. By donation. For info: 607-432-0960, www.oneontahistory.org
Springfield Center
Civil War presentation, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. For info and to RSVP: 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Get the most out of your iPhone, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
