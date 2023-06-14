Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Adult grief support group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi e-Center, 5½ Main St. For info: Helios
care.org, 607-432-5525.
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: Delhi
Broncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution , 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Drive-thru continues until supply is gone. Enter church parking lot along driveway next to post office on Brooke Street.
Meredith
Annual meeting, 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. To include program on vintage trading cards. For info: 607-746-8083.
Middlefield
Gallery Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Artist Deborah Geurtze will talk about her part in Star Power Painting exhibit. For info and reservations: call/text 315-941-9607, LeArt
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Swim lesson registration, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Town Pool, 51 West End Ave. For surrounding area residents. Free 30-minute lessons weekdays from June 26 to July 28. For info: Catlin Cook-Wightman, 607-267-9875.
TCF Grief Support Zoom Sharing Session, 7 to 8:30 p.m. For info: www.tcfoneonta.org, 607-746-7396.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
Three Things Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Tracking tips with Linda Spielman. For info and to register: 607-674-4733.
Walton
Celebrate William B. Ogden’s 218th birthday, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Arkville
Catskills Book Fair, 3 to 9 p.m., Union Grove Distillery, 43311 NY-28. For info: black
sandlit.com/catskills-book-fair
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bassett Hall auditorium, corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets. For appointments: 607-547-3701, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Community Film Pick, 7 p.m., Bushel, 105 Main St. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’ Doors open at 6:45 p.m. For info: wwwlbushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
New Berlin
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church front lawn, 51 South St.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta
history.org, 607-432-0960.
Play auditions, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. Roles for girls and women in teens to late 80s. For info: www.biggerdreamsproductions.org
‘Tales of Love and Transformation,’ 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.. Presented for $5 suggested donation by Mountain View Players.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Open Mic, with Writers Salon and Otsego Pride Alliance , 7:30 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. For info: www.canoneonta.org
Roxbury
Spring concert, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Central School. Featuring Community Chorale of the Catskills. By free-will donation.
Schoharie
Exhibit opening, 6 to 9 p.m., SEEC Art Gallery, 287 Main St. Featuring ‘Layered Bare,” exhibit of paintings and prints by Christopher Lisio. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yeyk2z3m.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
