Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County families.
Delhi
Recovery Coaching Basics, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware River Masonic Lodge, 37 Meredith St. Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health Services and Friends of Recovery-Delaware Otsego. For info: 607-267-4435, Kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Summer Walking Tour Series kickoff, 7 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. Tour focused on Downtown Revitalization Initiative. By donation. For info: 607-432-0960, www.oneontahistory.org
Springfield Center
Civil War presentation, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. For info and to RSVP: 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Get the most out of your iPhone, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Delhi
Summer reading program registration and paint ‘n’ snack, 4 to 7 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 97 Maple St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 1 to 7 p.m., Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Ave., for Pink in the Ballpark Night. For info and apppointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Writers Salon, 7:15 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Featuring Cooperstown author Marly Youmans following open mic. For info and link to join event, email writers-salon@canoneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Stamford
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street and Railroad Avenue. Featuring George Kilby Jr. and Friends. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
West Kortright
‘Thursday Night Hang’ with Ana Egge, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org
To submit announcements for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, mail them to or drop them off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than noon on Tuesday for events happening the following week. Call 607-441-7206 to make changes.
