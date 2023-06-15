Arkville
Catskills Book Fair, 3 to 9 p.m., Union Grove Distillery, 43311 NY-28. For info: blacksandlit.com/catskills-book-fair
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bassett Hall auditorium, corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets. For appointments: 607-547-3701, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Community Film Pick, 7 p.m., Bushel, 105 Main St. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’ Doors open at 6:45 p.m. For info: wwwlbushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
New Berlin
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church front lawn, 51 South St.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Play auditions, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. Roles for girls and women in teens to late 80s. For info: www.biggerdreamsproductions.org
‘Tales of Love and Transformation,’ 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.. Presented for $5 suggested donation by Mountain View Players.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Open Mic, with Writers Salon and Otsego Pride Alliance , 7:30 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. For info: www.canoneonta.org
Roxbury
Spring concert, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Central School. Featuring Community Chorale of the Catskills. By free-will donation.
Schoharie
Exhibit opening, 6 to 9 p.m., SEEC Art Gallery, 287 Main St. Featuring ‘Layered Bare,” exhibit of paintings and prints by Christopher Lisio. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yeyk2z3m.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Children’s Choir debut concert, 12:30 p.m., Library veranda, 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
FoVL book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Use Fair Street entrance.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum. For info: hanfordmills.org, 607-287-5744.
Exploration Day Bird Walk, 8 a.m., Hanford Mills Museum. Hosted by DOAS. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4dscz3e4. For info: Kathryn Davino, 607-746-7396
Earlville
Artist Talk, with Maren True’s ‘A Tale of Tangled Textiles,’ 1 to 3 p.m., East Gallery, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: www.earlvilleoperahousehouse/artgallery
Hartwick
Tick Talk, 2 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11. Presented by Mandy Rome, Bassett Healthcare Network, For info: 607-293-6199.
Margaretville
Living History Cemetery Tour, 4 to 6 p.m., Margaretville. For tickets and reservations: 845-586-4736. Sponsored by Historical Society of Middletown. Rain date; June 18.
Spring concert, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church. Featuring Community Chorale of the Catskills. By free-will donation.
Middlefield
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
New Berlin
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church front lawn, 51 South St. Maps available for community-wide garage sales.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Play auditions, 2 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. Roles for girls and women in teens to late 80s. For info: www.biggerdreamsproductions.org
‘Tales of Love and Transformation,’ 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.. Presented for $5 suggested donation by Mountain View Players.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Joe Jencks, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org. For reservations: 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Walton
Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UHS Delaware Valley Hospital, 1 Titus Place. No metal, plastic, cardboard, shiny/coated, carbon or tissue paper or paper towels.
West Kortright
“A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Sings to the Stream’, 2 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Road. Free outdoor presentation by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St.
Andes
Book Talk, 5 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Featuring two recent publications by music historian and Pratt Institute Professor Cisco Bradley. For info: diamondhollowbooks.com/events
Charlotteville
Museum hours, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. All-you-can-eat. 50/50 raffle.
Franklin
Franklin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy Road. For info: www.thegasup.org, gasup67@gmail.com
Garrattsville
Father’s Day pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., firehouse, state Route 51. By free-will donation.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfasts, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. For takeout orders: 315-855-4466.
Oneonta
Climate Change in Antarctica, 10:30 a.m., Unitarian Church, 12 Ford Ave. To be presented by Tracy H. Allen, physical environmental geographer and Dean of the School of Science at SUNY Oneonta.
Father’s Day Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hodges Pond, Neahwa Park. For info: mobile/text: 973-768-5227.
I love NY Path Through History Weekend, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. See Henry Wilcox diaries from 1867 to 1910 and SW Barn project. Summer Sunday Series begins July 9.
Sidney Center
Ice cream socials, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Classical pianist Andreas Klein, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info: www.friendsmusic.org
West Kortright
‘Happy Sad Music — Emerging Voices Pride Fest,’ 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Road. For tickets and info: www.westkc.com
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Line dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. Free. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
