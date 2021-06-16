Thursday
Delhi
Summer reading program registration and paint ‘n’ snack, 4 to 7 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Laurens
Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 97 Maple St.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 1 to 7 p.m., Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Ave., for Pink in the Ballpark Night. For info and apppointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Writers Salon, 7:15 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Featuring Cooperstown author Marly Youmans following open mic. For info and link to join event, email writers-salon@canoneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Stamford
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street and Railroad Avenue. Featuring George Kilby Jr. and Friends. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
West Kortright
‘Thursday Night Hang’ with Ana Egge, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org
Friday
Cobleskill
Opportuni-Tee Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m., Cobleskill Golf & Country Club, 2322 NY-7. For info and to register: 518-295-8130, ext. 256 or RuiseT@thearclexington.org
Cooperstown
Cooerstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For availability: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
‘Moana JR.,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players. For tickets: www.orpheustheatre.org
Mud Lake Field Trip, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pine Lake Environmental Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road. Sponsored by Leatherstocking Botanical Society. For info and to register: ctedesco1026@gmail.com
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 607-733-2767.
Roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Walton
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations To submit announcements for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, mail them to or drop them off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than noon on Tuesday for events happening the following week. Call 607-441-7206 to make changes.
